Alex Oliveira Camp Claims Fighter Is Innocent Of Ex-Wife’s Allegations

UFC welterweight Alex Oliveira is innocent of his ex-wife’s claims of assault according to his team.

It was recently reported that the Brazilian was wanted by police in his hometown of Tres Rios for not only assaulting his ex-wife, but for child endangerment as well. In addition, he was also wanted for allegedly threatening a security guard at a party.

Oliveira’s team, though, recently told MMA Fighting that the fighter was innocent. However, they declined to make any further comments on the matter as of now.

MMA Fighting adds that Oliveira and his lawyer went to the police on Monday to explain their side of the story. Tres Rios police are currently investigating the allegations.

“Cowboy” was alleged by his ex-wife to have been under the influence of alcohol when he arrived to take their baby away. The woman claimed Oliveira later assaulted her with punches and pulled her hair. He was also said to have broken windows and doors before driving away with their son.

Oliveira later left the child with his sister but was nowhere to be found. The 31-year-old was most recently out-pointed by Mike Perry last month and is currently on a two-fight losing streak. He is notably 2-3 in his last five fights as well.