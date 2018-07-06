Alex Caceres Defeats Martin Bravo In Las Vegas War

Alex Caceres scored a win Martin Bravo in a thrilling contest.

Caceres vs. Bravo was featured on the main card of “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale. The action took place inside Pearl Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans in attendance and those watching on FOX Sports 1 witnessed an exciting three-round scrap.

Caceres landed a clean one-two combination in the opening frame. Bravo caught a kick and took his opponent down. Caceres was able to get back to his feet. He landed with a straight right hand. Bravo took Caceres down again. Caceres went for a choke, but didn’t have it. The fight returned standing. A right hand connected for Bravo. Caceres found the mark with a combination.The round ended shortly after.

Caceres landed a knee to the body early in the second round. He dropped Bravo with a straight punch. Caceres tried to take his opponent’s back, but settled for guard. He moved to the back of Bravo, but he was too high. Blood trickled from the nose of Bravo. Bravo shot in and pushed his opponent against the fence. Caceres broke the hold. Another hard shot wobbled Bravo. A one-two combination was there for Caceres. A spinning backfist landed for Caceres. Bravo moved forward with strikes and landed some. Caceres was taken down, but he got back to his feet quickly. The round ended shortly after.

Bravo was able to score a takedown, but once again he couldn’t maintain control. Caceres landed a straight left hand. He followed that up with a side kick. The two traded shots. Bravo knocked out the mouthpiece of Caceres. Bravo stuffed a takedown. An uppercut landed for Caceres. Bravo kept pushing forward and landed a combination. A head kick landed for Caceres. An elbow landed for Bravo. The two traded shots as the final horn sounded.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Caceres, awarding him the victory.

Final Result: Alex Caceres def. Martin Bravo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)