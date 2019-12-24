Aleksandar Rakic Believes He Was ‘Real Winner’ In Volkan Oezdemir Fight

Spread the word!













Aleksandar Rakic felt he did enough to get the win over Volkan Oezdemir.

The two hard-hitting light heavyweights met in the UFC Busan co-headliner this past Saturday. After a back-and-forth bout that lasted the entire 15 minutes, it was Oezdemir who was awarded the split decision victory.

It wasn’t a robbery by any means as it was a very close fight. However, Rakic — who suffered his first UFC loss in the process — still felt he was the “real winner” on the night.

Here is what he had to say in an Instagram post where he uploaded pictures from the fight, including one with him raising his hands before the contest:

“That is the feeling what i have right NOW!! He won on the papers but we all know who the REAL winner is. No Excuses i will work my ass off to show my fans what I am capable of. 🚀🚀🚀”

The Austrian is 4-1 in the UFC now, but given that he’s still only 27, the future remains bright for Rakic as he will be looking to bounce back.

What did you think of the split decision verdict? Did you have Oezdemir winning? Or did you agree with Rakic that he won?