UFC welterweight Alan Jouban has announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

Jouban said on Monday via social media that he has made the decision to retire. He had a total of 13 UFC fights, winning eight of them.

Jouban put the following statements on his Twitter.

I’d like to officially announce my retirement from MMA. Fighting and the @ufc have given me everything I have today! I would not change a single thing from my journey because I got to live my dream and not know what was next. pic.twitter.com/cRe0HlScWE — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 11, 2021

So I’ll focus my time now on broadcasting where I can still share my passion and knowledge for the sport with with everyone at home. Thank you to everyone for all the love over the years. I look forward to becoming a staple in the sport from this end now aswell. 🙏🏼👊🏻 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 11, 2021

The 38-year-old last fought inside the octagon at UFC 255 getting a unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden. During his time with the promotion Jouban was known for giving “Fight of the Night” worthy performances. He gave Mike Perry his first professional loss in 2016 while taking home an extra check. He also earned bonuses for his wins over Belal Muhammad and Ben Saunders.

Jouban made his MMA debut in 2011. He would earn a record of 9-2 before getting the call up from the UFC. He would go on to make his debut for the promotion in 2014 against Seth Baczynski, winning via first round KO.

While also being a full time MMA fighter, he worked as a male model for Versace. He appeared in a high profile advertisement with famous model Gigi Hadid.

Jouban has also been working on the UFC broadcasts as a studio analyst for ESPN. He will continue with his duties there and I’m sure he will look to expand on that role. With his fighting career officially over, it seems like Jouban will focus on that part of his life more now. He will finish his MMA career with a record of 17 wins and 7 losses.

What do you think of Alan Jouban’s retirement from MMA?