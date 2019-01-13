Al Iaquinta Questions McGregor’s Excuse For Not Going Distance Against Khabib

Al Iaquinta questions the excuse that Conor McGregor has for not going the distance in his fight against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

These two fighters do have one thing in common and it’s stepping into the Octagon with the champ. There is one difference in this common thing, which is the fact that how the fighters lost to Khabib. It’s well established that both stars failed to emerge victorious against Khabib but Iaquinta went all five rounds. On the flip side, McGregor was forced to submission in the fourth round.

Fast forward to a recent interview, “Ragin’ Al” sounded off on this situation and wonders where McGregor’s excuse is.



“I took a five-round fight on a three-round camp, and I went the distance,” Iaquinta told MMAjunkie Radio. “What’s his excuse? He looked way more tired in the third than I was in the fifth, and I didn’t train for five. That says a lot.”

Conor’s Behavivor

According to the former title contender, he thinks McGregor’s behavior has gotten out of hand as of late. This is due to the former champion being in some exchanges on social media. As recently with Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi, Khabib, and boxer Paulie Malignaggi.

“I was a big fan, but I think he’s getting a little out of control now,” Iaquinta said. “I thought he was the guy that would kind of do what he did but stay true to the martial arts. It seemed like, in the beginning, he was really kind of like the martial arts way, do the right thing, respect your fellow competitors, ‘we’re all in this’ kind of thing.



“His goal set out to be the best, and now that he is the best and he’s got a lot of money, I just think he’s a little out of control.”