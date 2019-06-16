Al Iaquinta Previews Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

Spread the word!













Al Iaquinta has sounded off on the next big fight in the UFC lightweight division. as he previewed the upcoming title fight at UFC 242.

Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is slated to challenge undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Although Iaquinta might not be close to a title fight right now, he’ll be keeping a close eye on the matchup. In his most recent fight, Iaquinta suffered a unanimous decision loss to Donald Cerrone in the headliner of the UFC Ottawa event in May, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and was broadcasted on ESPN+.

Al Iaquinta Previews UFC 242 Headliner

Iaquinta spoke to Helen Yee to give his thoughts on the upcoming fight, where he broke down the style of each fighter and what they bring to the table:

“Yeah, it’s going to be a good fight. We’ll see what happens. I think that Dustin, he’s got the skills to do it. We will see if he can. I think that if Khabib can get the takedown, it’s going to be problems.

“He trains with good wrestlers, Dustin does, and he’s been around forever. He’s a veteran. So we will see. He’s a southpaw. A little different. He’s got his own skills so we will see how it all plays out, Iaquinta said (H/T to BJ Penn)”

The UFC 242 PPV event takes place on Saturday, September 7 at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.