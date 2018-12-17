Al Iaquinta: I’m The “F**king Guy In This Division”

Milwaukee, Wi – Al Iaquinta picked up what is quite possibly the biggest win of his career by defeating Kevin Lee in the main event of last night’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31.

Iaquinta looked fantastic during his five-round war with Lee. He then turned his attention to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“If Conor thinks he’s getting a rematch before me, I think that’s some nonsense,” Iaquinta told media during the post-fight scrum on Saturday night.

“Raging” Al makes a good argument. Both he and McGregor have faced the champion. Albeit under very different circumstances. ‘The Notorious’ had months to prepare for Khabib. According to Iaquinta, he looked for a way out in their championship fight at UFC 229.

Iaquinta is quick to point out that he took a fight against Khabib on just 24 hours notice. And he took the champ the full five rounds. Ironically enough, the only reason Iaquinta faced Nurmagomedov in the first place is because of the bus attack by the Irishman.

“I’m the guy who if he wants to get a rematch. I’m the guy,” Iaquinta said. “No immediate rematch for him. He tapped out. I took it like man on a week’s notice, he had all the time in the world to prepare, and he wanted a way out.”

You’ve got to love “Raging” Al, who wanted to make his point very clear with a bold claim.

“I’m the f*cking guy in this division.”