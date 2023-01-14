Exclusive | Adam Fugitt wants to ensure the UFC views him as a “finisher, as someone that’s entertaining.”

Adam Fugitt is hoping to become one of the UFC’s new staple action fighters.

After claiming three professional titles on the regional circuit of Oregon, Adam Fugitt eventually got his call to the UFC in a short notice (9 days) bout against Michael Morales. Despite his UFC debut not going the way he wanted, the Oregon-born fighter is keen to get back into the octagon and show the UFC why he belongs in the promotion.

Adam Fugitt’s return bout is against 6-1 DWCS prospect, Yusaku Kinoshita, who was able to earn his UFC contract after a 3rd stoppage victory. The bout was initially meant to be in South Korea, however, the card has since been moved and will now take place in the Apex Arena on the 4th of February with Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivak headlining the card.

Fugitt plans to go into the fight and come away with a finish and perhaps even a bonus. In a recent LowKickMMA exclusive interview, he stated:

“I want to get that finish and put myself in a position that the UFC sees me as a finisher you know sees me as somebody that puts on entertaining fights”.

Adam Fugitt talks about what it was like to finally get the call up to the UFC on such short notice.

Adam Fugitt’s entry into the UFC was very sporadic getting a phone call telling him to stay ready and then eventually when speaking with his manager finally finding out he has the chance to go in there and start his UFC career on 9 days’ notice against a huge prospect within the UFC.

“I was a little bit shocked and just had this sense of finally, I’m gonna get my opportunity even if it’s nine days’ notice. I’m gonna go in there and put on my best performance I can. I was just hanging out going through my daily routines like I am now, preparing for whatever might come around the corner. so I can’t say anything out of the norm happened but there was definitely some shock and awe and a wow I can’t believe that I made this thing happen sort of thing, so it’s been a long journey.”

After knowing bout this date and fight since last year in October, fans will get to see Adam Fugitt on a full camp aware of who he is facing in what promises to be a fun fight with both willing to put everything on the line to earn their keep.

Watch the exclusive interview with Adam Fugitt right here: