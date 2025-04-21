Knockout artist Abdulla Dayakaev is making his return and is graduating from the ONE Friday Fights ring and will now be fighting in the ONE Championship cage against ONE Muay Thai veteran Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 31. In what will be an exciting battle, Saemapetch has fought the likes of Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title. Not only that, but he has wins over notable champions such as Ognjen Topic, Rittewada, Pongsiri, Alvaredi Ramazanov, and Kulabdam.

Despite recent hard losses to the likes of Felipe Lobo and Nico Carrillo, Saemapetch is constantly in competition with world champions and is rarely in an easy fight.

Abdulla Dayakaev, however, is not a slouch and has a record of 6-1 in ONE Championship so far, with nearly all his wins coming by knockout, and his single loss being against Yod-IQ. This loss didn’t harm the trajectory of the Dagestani Russian power house, as he is currently on a two-fight win streak and a two-fight knockout streak in the first round. That would finally earn him his contract in ONE Championship.

Abdulla Dayakaev vs Saemapetch is the battle between the older and younger lions.

Now, Saemapetch may not be old on paper, as he is only 30 years old at the time of writing. However, he has a record of over 150 fights and has suffered many knockout losses in recent memory. He may have fought the top of the Muay Thai heap, but one can’t stay fighting the best in the world and not pay a bodily toll over time. However, the skills are the last to go away, and Saemapetch has proven that he still has championship-level skill.

As for Abdulla Dayakaev, the young bruiser now has a shot to beat a former world title challenger and climb up the top 5 rankings, all while doing so in the ONE cage on the biggest stage yet. In a battle between lions, this will be a coming-out party for Dayakaev or a comeback plot for Saemapetch.