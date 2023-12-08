A Dozen UFC Austin Fighters, including Bobby Green and Beneil Dariush, hit with six-Month medical suspension

UFC Austin delivered some of the biggest knockouts of 2023. Unfortunately, that also means that a lot of medical suspensions were handed out.

Following last weekend’s return to The Lone Star State, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) slapped a dozen fighters on the night with a six-month month medical suspension. Most notably, Bobby Green, Beneil Dariush, and Arman Tsarukyan were all given 180 days unless medically cleared.

Tsarukyan walked away the winner in the UFC Austin headliner, scoring a 64-second knockout against Dariush to establish himself as the next legitimate contender in the light heavyweight division.

Dariush had no interest in differentiating his defensive approach (a high guard) when faced with straight punching. Tsarukyan could read this within a minute to find the finish pic.twitter.com/8i6Q1ykoCU — Ted (@tedbratby) December 3, 2023

Bobby Green found himself on the wrong side of a first-round finish at UFC Austin, suffering a brutal beating at the hands of rising 155’er Jalin Turner.

The referee overseeing the contest, Kerry Hatley, was heavily criticized for allowing the fight to go on entirely too long. UFC CEO Dana White called it one of the worst stoppages he had ever seen. Michael Bisping, who was on call for the event, agreed.

another angle of Jalin Turner’s late stoppage finish over Bobby Green pic.twitter.com/nff7YhawbN — ᴍᴍᴀ ᴍᴀʀᴄᴜs 🏝️ (@mmamarcuss) December 5, 2023

You can see a full list of the UFC Austin medical suspensions below:

Arman Tsarukyan : Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Beneil Dariush : Suspended a minimum of 60 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 60 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Jalin Turner : Suspended until Dec. 10.

: Suspended until Dec. 10. Bobby Green : Suspended a minimum of 60 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 60 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Deiveson Figueiredo : Suspended until Dec. 17.

: Suspended until Dec. 17. Rob Font : Suspended until Jan. 2, 2024.

: Suspended until Jan. 2, 2024. Sean Brady : Suspended at minimum until Dec. 12, and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended at minimum until Dec. 12, and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Kelvin Gastelum : Suspended until Dec. 12.

: Suspended until Dec. 12. Joaquim Silva : Suspended a minimum of 60 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 60 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Clay Guida : Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Dustin Stoltzfus : Suspended until Dec. 10.

: Suspended until Dec. 10. Punahele Soriano : Suspended until Dec. 10.

: Suspended until Dec. 10. Miesha Tate : Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Julia Avila : Suspended a minimum of 45 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 45 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Cody Brundage : Suspended until Dec. 10.

: Suspended until Dec. 10. Zachary Reese : Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Drakkar Klose : Suspended until Dec. 10.

: Suspended until Dec. 10. Joe Solecki : Suspended until Feb. 1, 2024.

: Suspended until Feb. 1, 2024. Rodolfo Bellato : Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 30 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Ihor Potieria : Suspended until Feb. 1, 2024.

: Suspended until Feb. 1, 2024. Jared Gooden : Suspended a minimum of 45 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 45 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Wellington Turman : Suspended a minimum of 45 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared.

: Suspended a minimum of 45 days and also suspended 180 days unless medically cleared. Veronica Hardy : Suspended until Dec. 12.

: Suspended until Dec. 12. Jamey-Lyn Horth: Suspended until Jan. 2, 2024.

It should be noted that fighters often return long before serving out the full length of their medical suspensions, so long as they are cleared by a licensed physician.

List courtesy of MMA Fighting