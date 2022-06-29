UFC 276 promises to be one of the best PPV events of the year, with the headline fight featuring a middleweight clash between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

Israel Adesanya is still undefeated at middleweight, having captured and defended the 185lb title, defeating numerous top contenders in the process. This weekend he faces off against Jared Cannonier, aka ‘The Killa Gorilla.’ Cannonier is a former heavyweight, who also competed at 205lbs. His power has been brought down with him to the middleweight division, as seen in his recent KO victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

However, despite Cannonier’s knockout power, he is currently sitting as a heavy underdog, placed at around +310 by most bookies. This leaves Adesanya as a heavy favorite, with his money line priced at -365.

Jared Cannonier’s huge underdog status appears to have caught the attention of many in the world of combat sports betting. Per OddsChecker, 79.6% of bets placed on the fight are backing Jared Cannonier to be victorious. OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman stated that:

“Bettors continue to wait for Adesanya to lose. He’s been favored to lose his last three middleweight fights despite having strong odds in all of them. Perhaps bettors are just attracted to the long odds that Adesanya’s opponents always have, or perhaps they just think he can’t just keep dominating. Whatever the case, bettors continue to back Adesanya’s opponents and Jared Cannonier is the beneficiary at UFC 276.” (H/T MMA MANIA).

Who are you backing in the main event of UFC 276? Israel Adesanya or Jared Cannonier?