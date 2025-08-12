37-Year-Old BKFC Victor: Pacquiao Performance “A Much Bigger Feat” Than Usyk Defying Time

A BKFC fighter in his late thirties who earned one of the more impactful stoppages at their most recent event has expressed being impressed by both Oleksandr Usyk and Manny Pacquiao doing massive things in combat sports at the later stages of their careers.

Adam De Freitas appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker ahead of his battle with Skyler Mauller at BKFC Edmonton on August 9th. De Freitas ended up securing his first victory in bare knuckle with the 37-year-old combatant looking to stay active and take on the toughest tests he can in the later stages of his competitive combat endeavours.

Observing other more seasoned competitors thriving today in a young man’s game, Adam De Freitas was asked about his thoughts on 38-year-old Oleksandr Usyk garnering his recent stoppage win in the Daniel Dubois rematch. When expressing his thoughts on that undisputed heavyweight championship boxing bout, De Freitas said,

“I did, but like I said, he’s; I won’t say it’s easy for him [per] se, but like he’s something different, right? There’s certain fighters that have an aura about them and and I also feel at heavyweight it’s a little different. When you’re fighting that big, the power is such a mitigating factor compared to stuff like age and that, right? When you’re into the smaller weight classes and we’re talking about lots of movement, lots of volume.” “I feel like age is a different factor than the heavyweights, you’ll never see guys get old and fight lower weight classes. As they get older, they fight heavier weight classes, right? So it is a factor, but again with [Oleksandr] Usyk, we’re talking about the best guy in the world, right? So, he’s allowed to bend the rules a bit in terms of age and stuff like that, so.”

BKFC Combatant thinks Pacquiao > Usyk based on their July 19th performances

To the point made by the BKFC fighter, 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao’s performance against Mario Barrios [that happened on the same day as Usyk vs. Dubois 2] would seemingly resonate as so incredible in that context of a more elder statesman pugilist being successful fighting in a lower weight category.

When mentioning how many thought Pac Man should have won, despite it being ruled a draw, and getting his thoughts on Pacquiao’s comeback performance overall, Adam De Freitas stated,