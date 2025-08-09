BKFC Edmonton’s Adam De Freitas aims to Maul “Super Sloppy” Foe Who “Hits Like a Train”

Adam De Freitas understands his opponent brings a dangerous combination of pure force and wild unpredictability but is game to temper that with his refined boxing technique when he returns to Enoch, Alberta. Adam De Freitas will clash with Skyler Mauller at BKFC Fight Night: Edmonton on August 9th.

Adam De Freitas appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker and touched on his controversial loss at BKFC Philly in March to segue to the fact that the Canadian combatant is now embarking on a relatively quick turnaround here. Which is seemingly a nice change of pace for him in the bare-knuckle world considering the streak of gloveless throwdowns that bottomed out on the tactical unit law enforcer.

When addressing the more consistent rate of work and consistent traction with BKFC, considering multiple bout cancellations happening for him under that promotional banner previously, Adam De Freitas said,

“I mean, yeah, you talk to any fighters in the game, man, any of them that know me, they know I might have some of the worst f***in luck when it comes to having fights come through. 95% of the time it’s not my fault. I’ve had probably, my whole career, two injuries where I’ve had to pull out of a fight.” “It took my coaches basically telling me you’re not f***in fighting for me to actually back out… I’m trying to stay up. I’m 37 years old, man. I’m under no illusions of what I am. I’m a decent fighter. I got very limited time and I don’t have time to build my record fighting, you know, easy fights or gimme fights.” “So, right now, I’m just taking whatever I can get and just trying to prove that I’m a quality fighter and get something going. I don’t have much time left, 37 years old, if I’m being honest with myself, so. That’s what it is and I told BKFC, “Get me something right away.” I’m gonna go like that unless I’m injured or the family tells me they’re sick of me getting hit in the head [laughs].”

Adam De Freitas’ overview of this BKFC Edmonton clash

Speaking to his upcoming fight and the general assessments on the skill set as well as resume, which includes a first-round finish at BKFC 75 in June and some prior experience in MMA and gloved boxing as well as kickboxing, Adam De Freitas stated,

“Well, I was actually supposed to fight the guy he knocked out before, but we had I guess falling outs with getting on that actual card. But yeah, he ended up fighting that. That guy, the guy he knocked out was a pro boxer, man, really tall. I wouldn’t say he had a lot of muscle mass on him, but tall lanky guys have their own set of problems when you’re fighting them.” “In terms of fighting Skyler, I’m not fighting 185 again. I’m dropping back down to 175. I know I fought at 155 a lot, but for me to make 175 now is a pretty hard cut. Like, I have the diet. I’m on a pretty hardcore diet right now. He’s sloppy, man. He hits like a train, but he’s super sloppy, which actually, if I’m going to be honest with you, makes me a little more nervous.” “My boxing game, I’m working with a lot of pro boxers and high level guys, and those guys are very technical. They have a rhythm. You can learn to read them. This guy, there’s no reading him. He’s all over the place. His hands are up or down. He changes stances. He crashes into you with his eyes closed. But everything he throws, even if it’s just forearms, it’s pure power.” “So, that old adage box a brawler, brawl a boxer, is kind of what you’re going to see. If I can be more technical, I might be able to pick him apart. But if he can be extra chaotic, that might be a problem for me. So, you might look at this guy and not respect what you’re seeing in terms of technique, but I’ve got the utmost respect for what I’m going against because he is pure chaos and he has a lot of power. So, I got to be careful.”

When asked about his assessment of Skyler Mauller’s explosive unpredictability in the context of whether Adam De Freitas needs to focus on maintaining his composure and his adherence to his refined technique at BKFC Edmonton, Adam De Freitas quipped,

“Yeah, I don’t think he’s going to be composed. I definitely won’t say I know what he’s going to do, but I do know the essence of what he’s going to do. That’s going to be chaos and overhands and crashing into me and all that. Yeah, the strategy is to remain calm. I do have a tendency myself if I start getting touched a bit to kind of let my own dog out and I kind of want to get it back and fire back.” “But, that’ll play right into this guy. If I’m being honest, the strategy is, yeah, watch out, weather the storm in the beginning, make sure I don’t engage in an all out brawl with him and give him that chance. I’m hoping he, from what I can see, he doesn’t really pace himself.” “So, if I can not get clipped with something huge in the first two rounds, I have a feeling I’m going be able to pick him apart with my jabs and lead hooks and find a home for my cross and make it a fast night. But, I certainly have a challenge in front of me. This guy is, like I said, he’s power and chaos which is a dangerous combination, so.”