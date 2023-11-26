2023 PFL Championships Featured the return of controversial referee Mario Yamasaki, fans react online

Fight fans tuning into Friday’s PFL Championships noticed a familiar face inside the Smart Cage.

The final event of the 2023 PFL season saw the return of two-time tournament champion Kayla Harrison, in addition to the debut of former UFC title contender Derek Brunson. But fans online noticed another big return. Notorious mixed martial arts referee Mario Yamasaki was back in action.

Just before the pay-per-view portion’s first championship bout between Impa Kasanganay and Josh Silveira got underway, fans saw Yamasaki front and center.

Mario Yamasaki made his return at the PFL Championship 😳 pic.twitter.com/p52VFIisYY — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 25, 2023

Yamasaki was exiled from the UFC after overseeing a 2018 bout between former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira. Yamasaki infamously allowed Shevchenko to beat the living snot out of Cachoeira during the contest as ‘Bullet’ delivered over 200 unanswered strikes. Yamasaki explained his position, stating that he was trying “to allow Cachoeira to be a warrior and keep fighting.”

Yamasaki’s comments further infuriated Dana White, resulting in the referee’s permanent ban from the UFC CEO.

“For that idiot to say he gave her the opportunity to be a warrior – no,” White said during an appearance on UFC Tonight. “No, you moron. You’re in there to protect her from herself. He makes me sick. That guy has no business reffing fights. And I promise you, you’re never going to see him again” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Fans React to Mario Yamasaki’s Return at the PFL Championships

Needless to say, fans online were shocked to see Yamasaki working at the PFL Championships and immediately voiced their displeasure over the controversial ref’s return on social media.

Today we’ll witness an increase in the number of warriors on this planet. — Lord Voldemort (@Am_NickHill) November 25, 2023

Lord save these fighters now 😂 — HollowFrobe (@the_only6) November 25, 2023

poor fighters — KOOSH ⚡ (@nftkoosh) November 25, 2023

Someone going to afterlife — SheikhDana (@they_fight) November 25, 2023

Dude has more pressure on him than the people actually fighting — Nick Jonathan (@NickJonathan172) November 25, 2023

They won’t allow elbows, but they’ll hire Shang Tsung to ref??? — MMA Madman (@woodlandmadman) November 25, 2023

Lord please protect those fighters from this man — Theo ✊🏾⚡️ (@Theo_Papi) November 25, 2023

There have been many early stoppages like Alex vs Jiri



I miss him in the UFC — j (@RizwanAzam90) November 25, 2023

Wait…Is that Mario Yamasaki ?! They brought the GOAT of violence back ?! pic.twitter.com/H08XJphjKH — Sambomaster 👹 (@Sambomaster00) November 25, 2023

Holy shit Mario Yamasaki sighting — Benny Gin Drinks (@benhasfailed) November 25, 2023