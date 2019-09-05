2019 Schedule Announced For PFL

Spread the word!













The schedule for the 2019 Professional Fighters League has been announced.

There will be three league events taking place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas in October. The winner of those events will advance to the finals on New Year’s Eve where they will compete for a championship as well as a $1,000,000 prize in New York City.

PFL 7 takes place first on October 11 and will feature Kayla Harrison among others:

Lightweight

Sarah Kaufman (1) vs. Larissa Pacheco (4)

Kayla Harrison (2) vs. Genah Fabian (3)

Welterweight

Glaico Franca (1) vs. Andre Fialho (8)

Magomed Magomedkerimov (2) vs. Chris Curtis (7)

Sadibou Sy (3) vs. Ray Cooper III (6)

John Howard (4) vs. David Michaud (5)

PFL 8 takes place October 17 and will feature returning champions Lance Palmer and Natan Schulte as well as some UFC veterans:

Featherweight

Lance Palmer (1) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (8)

Movlid Khaybulaev (2) vs. Daniel Pineda (7)

Luis Rafael Laurentino (3) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (6)

Alex Gilpin (4) vs. Andre Harrison (5)

Lightweight

Natan Schulte (1) vs. Ramsey Nijem (8)

Islam Mamedov (2) vs. Loik Radzhabov (7)

Chris Wade (3) vs. Nate Andrews (6)

Akhmed Aliev (4) vs. Rashid Magomedov (5)

Lastly, PFL 9 takes place October 31:

Light Heavyweight

Emiliano Sordi (1) vs. Sigi Pesaleli (8)

Maxim Grishin (2) vs. Jordan Johnson (7)

Vinny Magalhaes (3) vs. Rashid Yusupov (6)

Bozigit Ataev (4) vs. Viktor Nemkov (5)

Heavyweight

Denis Goltsov (1) vs. Satoshi Ishii (8)

Muhammed DeReese (2) vs. Jared Rosholt (7)

Alex Nicholson (3) vs. Francimar Barroso (6)

Kelvin Tiller (4) vs. Ali Isaev (5)

Which PFL event are you most excited for?