Yoel Romero Rips Luke Rockhold For Accepting ‘Easier Fight’

Former UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero has a big problem on his hands, and that is trying to find someone to fight him in the Octagon.

He is coming off a loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 213 in an interim Middleweight title fight, and now he’s ready to compete once again. He was looking to return to action in a bout against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

However, he’s not getting that fight because of two reasons. One, Rockhold wasn’t into the idea of accepting that fight. The other reason is that he beat David Branch and is now taking on Whittaker for the middleweight title at UFC 221.

Romero is claiming that the former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion was simply looking for the easiest fight available.

“I don’t understand why he said no. I don’t understand. Maybe he had a strategy in the mind. He say, ‘No I wont fight Yoel, I will fight somebody easy.’ Respect to David Branch, but that’s the way he thinks, you know? That’s Luke’s mentality, ‘I want a more easy fight, win and Yoel Romero lose his last fight.’” said the tank of a middleweight on a recent edition of The MMA Hour.

According to Romero, Rockhold needed to face him first with the winner getting dibs on the next title shot.