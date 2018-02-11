Yoel Romero Knocks Luke Rockhold Out Cold

Luke Rockhold fell victim to Yoel Romero’s power.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC 221. Rockhold took on Yoel Romero for the interim UFC middleweight title. The gold was only on the line for Rockhold, as Romero missed weight.

The two touched gloves and showed respect before the bout began which is a change from the hostile weigh-ins. Rockhold landed some leg kicks early on. A body kick was there for Rockhold. Romero couldn’t check the leg kicks. He went for an overhand right, but nothing was there. Rockhold appeared to keep his distance well in the opening frame. A left hand landed for Romero. He fired off his own leg kicks. The horn sounded with Rockhold throwing some combinations.

A right hand from Romero landed early in the second round. He blitzed Rockhold and threw a barrage of strikes. Rockhold went high with kicks. Romero again blitzed Rockhold. Round two appeared to be a round where Rockhold was more cautious of Romero’s attack. A jab was there for Rockhold. The round later ended.

Round three was underway and Rockhold looked to get his jab going. Romero got in a lunging right hand. He dropped Rockhold with a vicious right hand and the former middleweight champion was out cold.

Final Result: Yoel Romero def. Luke Rockhold via KO (strikes) – R3, 1:48