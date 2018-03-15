Video: Tony Ferguson Unleashes Deadly Kicks To Steel Pipe While Training

Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is in the middle of training camp for his next fight.

It’s been well documented that UFC President Dana White has confirmed that he will strip Conor McGregor of the UFC lightweight title.

The main reason for that is due to his inactivity. McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Now, the promotion has new plans to crown its new lightweight champion. The winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov – Ferguson at UFC 223 will be the actual lightweight champion.

A video has surfaced online that shows Ferguson taking his training to another level.

The UFC released a video to their Facebook page that shows Ferguson kicking a pipe. Here’s his description in the video:

“This is about a 10,000 PSI pipe. It’s steel braided. This is my conditioning for my shins. Or elbows. It’s hard body, if you all want a demonstration.”

As seen in the video, Ferguson throws two hard kicks at the pipe. He then checks his chins to make sure that there is no blood.

“F—k his stomach,” he says. “Right in the arms. I’m gonna break his arms.” You can check out this epic video here:

UFC 223 is set to take place on April 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.