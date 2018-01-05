Video: Jean-Claude Van Damme Lands Head Kick To Cody Garbrandt

Things happen in the gym and former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt found out the hard way.

Back in November, veteran actor, Jean-Claude Van Damme decided to visit Team Alpha Male in Sacramento. While at the gym, things didn’t go as planned.

Garbrandt took it upon himself to explain during a recent appearance the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow) that the incident almost got out of hand as soon as he was kicked in the mouth by Van Damme.

“I was like ‘I’m going to rip his head off, but it’s Jean-Claude what are you supposed to do?’ All of a sudden he looks at me, drops to his knees and starts crying and is like “My champion!” and starts crying like that, so I felt hella awkward. Hands on my hips, I’m mad, my lip is all busted open, and I got that hot sweat, so I just looked at him, and I’m like ‘Jean… “ – I kept calling him Jean, I didn’t know it was Jean-Claude – so I walked out of the Octagon, just leave the place, left the gym. It was f—ked up; everyone was watching, taking videos, so from the outside it looked like I hit him and he was crying.”

Luckily, video of the situation has emerged this week on Instagram, which you can see here:

It should be noted that the situation did not escalate any further. It turns out that Garbrandt and his teammates instead ended up just laughing about it afterward.