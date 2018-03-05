Video: Conor McGregor Is The Face Of Burger King’s New Chicken Sandwich

UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor has his fair share of haters due to the fact he’s never defended a UFC title.

So much so, in fact, that, with his MMA return currently uncertain, “The Notorious” has been labeled a ‘chicken’ by a large contingent of the MMA fanbase.

On the sidelines enjoying the spoils of his $100 million payday to box Floyd Mayweather last August, McGregor’s latest venture is going to garner a lot of unfavorable comparisons.

This morning (Mon., March 5, 2017) Burger King debuted a new commercial for their spicy chicken sandwich starring McGregor living it up on a plane. Perhaps not the best choice of food item for a champion who is tirelessly accused of being scared to defend his belt, but the pay was assuredly high.

Are you a fan of McGregor becoming a mouthpiece for Burger King? Check out the spot right here: