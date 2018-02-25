UFC on FOX 28 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jeremy Stephens Leads Pack

UFC on FOX 28 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
The free event took place on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
The main card aired on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 4 p.m. ET.
Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout headlines this show while Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout served as the co-main event.
Rounding out this four bout main card was Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight bout and Mike Perry vs. Max Griffin in a welterweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Jeremy Stephens: $20,000
def. Josh Emmett: $5,000
Jessica Andrade: $10,000
def. Tecia Torres: $5,000
Ilir Latifi: $5,000
def. Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000
Max Griffin: $5,000
def. Mike Perry: $5,000
Brian Kelleher: $5,000
def. Renan Barao: $10,000
Marion Reneau: $5,000
def. Sara McMann: $5,000
Angela Hill: $5,000
def. Maryna Moroz: $5,000
Alan Jouban: $10,000
def. Ben Saunders: $10,000
Sam Alvey: $10,000
def. Marcin Prachnio: $3,500
Rani Yahya: $15,000
def. Russell Doane: $5,000
Alex Perez: $3,500
def. Eric Shelton: $5,000
Manny Bermudez: $3,500
def. Albert Morales $5,000