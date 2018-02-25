UFC on FOX 28 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jeremy Stephens Leads Pack

UFC on FOX 28 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The free event took place on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The main card aired on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 4 p.m. ET.

Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout headlines this show while Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out this four bout main card was Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight bout and Mike Perry vs. Max Griffin in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Jeremy Stephens: $20,000

def. Josh Emmett: $5,000



Jessica Andrade: $10,000

def. Tecia Torres: $5,000



Ilir Latifi: $5,000

def. Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000



Max Griffin: $5,000

def. Mike Perry: $5,000



Brian Kelleher: $5,000

def. Renan Barao: $10,000



Marion Reneau: $5,000

def. Sara McMann: $5,000



Angela Hill: $5,000

def. Maryna Moroz: $5,000



Alan Jouban: $10,000

def. Ben Saunders: $10,000



Sam Alvey: $10,000

def. Marcin Prachnio: $3,500



Rani Yahya: $15,000

def. Russell Doane: $5,000



Alex Perez: $3,500

def. Eric Shelton: $5,000



Manny Bermudez: $3,500

def. Albert Morales $5,000