UFC on FOX 27 Preliminary Card Results: Bobby Green Decisions Erik Koch

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, January 27th, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC on FOX 27. Headlining the card are Ronaldo Souza and Derek Brunson, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Bobby Green vs. Erik Koch in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1. In round 1, Green into the clinch, but Koch able to reverse position and put Green on the fence, Good development for Koch if he can keep it up, and he’s got the takedown. Koch on the back, trying to stretch Green out and get the RNC. Green shucks him and gets back to his feet. In round 2, Green ties for the clinch and lands a couple good knees. Green pressuring and Koch backing up. Koch throws a 1-2 to get off the cage. But Green cutting him off and keeping him on the fence. Nice jab from Koch. Green lands a body kick, Koch comes back with his own. Koch with a nice flurry, Landed a solid shot as Green rolled. Green backs him to the fence, gets the clinch, lands a knee and Koch breaks. Green rolls under Koch’s shot and putting pressure in the pocket. Koch keeping his 1-2’s going though and lands a couple good shots as Green slips. Green getting his own licks in though.In round 3, Good left from Green as he entered the clinch and he’s doing well to punish Koch when he ties him up. Nice 1-2 from Koch, answered by Green. Greeen’s pressure has been relentless. Nice right hand again. Koch sweeps and is staying on Green to try and keep top ride. Green able to keep the scramble going, though, and ends up on top. Green got the decision win.

Mirsad Bektic vs. Godofredo Pepey is next in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Pepey with the spinning back kick to the body. Bektic pulls away from the jab but his 1-1-overhand misses. He pushes into the clinch and both men eat shots. A body shot folds Pepey! Betkic pounces for the finish.

Mara Romero Borella vs. Katlyn Chookagian is next in a flyweight bout. In round 1, 1-2 connects for Chookagian. We’re not seeing her typical output. She hits a leg kick, ducks under a counter, and hits a 2-piece. Borella leg kicks. Chookagian starting to pick it up a bit, lands a nice side kick. Borella is waiting to counter and is landing hard when she does, but usually only one at a time. Borella has landed a couple nice body kicks and one stiff right but Chookagian is upping the output. Not much is hard but it’s 3-1. In round 2, Borella with a low leg kick and a left hook. Chookagian responds but eats a right hand. The women trade body kicks. Chookagian meets a clinch entry with a knee to the body. Borella is able to wrap up a Thai plum and feed her a knee to the face as they break. Right lands for Chookagian as Borella lands a low inside leg kick that seems to hobble the Pennsylvanian briefly. In round 3, a body kick for Chookagian countered by a right hand from Borella. They trade leg kicks. Chookagian lands a nice right as Borella tries to push into the clinch. Borella coming forward more now and she lands a few good shots upstairs. Borella pecking with kicks as Chookagian slides backward. Chookagian got the decision win.

Randa Markos vs. Juliana Lima is next in a strawweight bout. In round 1, Markos presses into the clinch looking for a takedown but Lima is denying her so far. They trade position on the cage, Markos working knees. Markos grapevines one leg and nearly drags Lima down but no dice so far. Lima turns her around and hits her own knees. Markos turns it back around and hits a couple knees. Lima finally hits her trip and sets up in half guard. Markos sweeps right to mount. In round 2, Markos soon pushes forward, dirty boxes a moment, and has a takedown attempt reversed. Markos pushes forward with a flurry but eats a counter. Lima hits a slapping kick. Markos again enters clinch, uppercuts, trip. This time she gets on top. Markos stays active in half guard, posturing up and landing punches. Lima looking for a deep half but she’s eating shots to the face. Markos grinds with a few elbows now before Lima is able to recover full guard. Markos postures and gets too high, nearly getting rolled right over her head but she recovers. Lima tries climbing her guard up but can’t get anything done. Markos allowed to work on top much longer than Lima. In round 3, Markos once again pushes forward, this time throwing hands. Lima backs up and throws back. They each land one. Lima clinches but gets hip tossed. Markos gets mount for a moment and rains down punches and elbows while Lima works to reclaim half guard. Markos works to side control. Lima climbs her legs up and tries to wall-walk, gets to turtle and stands. Markos sticks her on the cage and knees. Markos picked up the decision win.

Justine Kish vs. Ji Yeon Kim is next in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Kim counters a leg kick with a jab. Kish stings her again and avoids the big right. 1-2 for Kim. Kish enters the pocket behind another kick and they trade fire inside. Kish scoring with kicks to the legs and body. Kim looking for hooks and uppercuts inside, not taking adv of her reach. Kim with a kick now. Kish hits a body kick then gets floored by a jab as she was throwing another kick right behind the first, but she pops right up. Another nice counter right for Kim but Kish is going to outscore her with volumes of kicks at this rate. Kim leg kick, nice right. In round 2, They trade rights early, Kish’s landing a bit harder. More kicks for Kish, counters for Kim that land but not quite flush. More leg kicks for Kish score, now a nice jab. Kim hits a 3-2 but she eats another kick as she does so. Nice right for Kish. In round 3, Kish turns Kim’s head around with a left hook after partially eating a right. Kim with her own left hooks now as she finally starts to press a bit more. Kish opens with a pair of low leg kicks, misses on a spinning backfist then tries an axe kick. Leg kick for Kim, same-time left hooks. Eye-poke from Kish temporarily halts the action after she tripped herself on a kick. Kim getting aggressive now, left hooks landing. Kim is getting cracked on the way in but she’s wearing the damage much better than Kish. Kim eats a head kick no problem. Kim got the decision win.

Vinc Pichel vs. Joaquim Silva in a lightweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Silva on his bike early, circling the cage. He stumbles against it and Pichel hits a leg kick. Pichel pushes into the clinch and they dirty box. Leg kicks for Pichel, nothing coming back yet from Silva. Pichel will throw a jab or 1-2 but is mostly out of range. Silva lands another stiff body kick. Pichel off-balances Silva after catching a kick but can’t complete the takedown. They jockey on the fence to the bell. In round 2, Pichel pressuring once again but he’s hesitating/covering up when Silva feints. Leg kick. Then he pushes forward behind a standing elbow. 1-2-1-2 for Pichel, counter left hook for Silva. Silva connects on an overhand and Pichel backs up. Pichel is backed to the cage. Silva is off-balance after missed spinning back kick and Pichel flurries with three hard punches. Nice leg kick, right hand for Piche. In round 3, Silva eats a right as he pushes Pichel to the cage. Whenever Silva gets close, Pichel unloads 2-3 shots and counters Silva’s haymakers, but Pichel too close to the cage. Pichel briefly gets on top of an off-balance Silva but the Brazilian pops right up. Pichel looks uncomfortable with the pressure but he’s still landing more. Pichel hits an uppercut but eats an overhand then goes to the body. Pichel blocks a head kick then hits a body kick. Silva right to the body. The judges gave the decision win to Pichel.

Rounding out the UFC Fight Night prelims is Austin Arnett vs. Cory Sandhagen in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Sullivan comes out pumping the jab while Price slides back looking to counter. No blitz yet from Price. Sullivan leg kick. Sullivan pressuring. The fighters trade body kicks, then leg kicks. Big right hand lands for Sullivan. Price shoots and presses Sullivan into the cage. Short rights for Sullivan then a knee as he continues defending the takedown. He pummels for double-unders and turns Price around. Price hits a switch right as Sullivan seemed to have him down, full guard. He sweeps up to his feet and gets in on his own takedown while Price tries to wrench a kimura. In round 2, both men look a bit tired after that frenetic round Sullivan is flashing the jab and leg kicks. He lands a right as they throw together. Price with several rights in a row, even an Arlovski-style backfist in there. He charges into the clinch but Sullivan is able to duck under for a takedown. Full guard for Price who shifts his hips for an armbar but Sullivan blocks it and drops punches and elbows. Price striking and throwing up his legs. Sullivan with a big standing-to-ground right hand. He nearly gets swept but maintains position and keeps dropping shots. Price still striking from his back. Price escapes to his feet and gets his own takedown with 80s left. He jumps on Sullivan’s back and gets both hooks in. Sullivan nearly escapes to his feet but Price sinks the choke for the win.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Niko Price vs. George Sullivan in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Sandhagen is pressuring and slipping Arnett’s jab to keep him off. Sandhagen leg kick, then Arnett clinches and puts Sandhagen on the cage. andhagen turns him around but Arnett soon escapes. They trade in the center of the cage. Sandhagen lands a leg kick, then a nice body shot followed by another kick. Sandhagen gets an easy double leg and starts dropping elbows from full guard. Arnett lands a hard upkick. Arnett works his way up after absorbing more ground and pound. Sandhagen’s hands are down but he’s slipping a lot of Arnett’s offense. Sandhagen slides backward pumping his jab. Arnett gets him on the fence and lands 3-4 straight punches. That reinvigorates Sandhagen. In round 2, Sandhagen’s open guard is allowing Arnett to get some licks in though, especially on the cage. Sandhagen hitsa nice clinch elbow. Arnett is using butterfly hooks to keep Sandhagen off balance but Sandhagen slides into mount. Arnett explodes up, is met with a left hook to the body. Spinning back elbow lands for Sandhagen. He’s got Arnett backed on the cage, folds him up with another body shot and piles on the punishment for the stoppage.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/5 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: obby Green def. Erik Koch via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic def. Godofredo Pepey by TKO (punches) at 2:47 of Round 1

Female Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian def. Mara Romero Borella via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Strawweight: Randa Markos def. Juliana Lima via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Female Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim def. Justine Kish via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel def. Joaquim Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/3 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Niko Price def. George Sullivan via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 4:21, R2

Featherweight: Cory Sandhagen def. Austin Arnett by TKO (strikes) at 3:48 of Round 2