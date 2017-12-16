UFC on FOX 26 Bonuses: Julian Marquez & Darren Stewart Bank An Extra $50k

Now that the UFC on FOX 26 has come to an end, several fighters have earned themselves an extra $50,000 for their extraordinary performances.

On the FS1 preliminary card, the highly-anticipated Octagon debut of middleweight prospect Julian Marquez took place as he took on Darren Stewart. The pair put on an amazing back-and-forth contest that eventually saw Marquez take home the win in the second round with a guillotine choke. They were each rewarded $50,000 for their efforts.

Performance Of The Night went to two fighters tonight. Opening up the FS1 Preliminary card was a fight between Alessio Di Chirico and Oluwale Bamgbose. Di Chirico landed a beautiful knee in the second round that absolutely slept Bamgbose. His spectacular performance was awarded with an extra $50,000.

Two-fights later Nordine Taleb pulled off one of the more impressive finishes of the night against Danny Roberts. Taleb landed a huge head kick, followed up by a punch, that rendered Roberts unconscious in the first minute of the fight for the win. He was also gifted an extra $50,000.