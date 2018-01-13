UFC Fighter Forced Off UFC St. Louis After ‘Cracking His F***ing Skull’

One bout has been scraped from the UFC St. Louis card.

That bout was Zak Cummings taking on Thiago Alves. The reason for the bout being pulled from the card that takes place this weekend is due to an injury.

Cummings noted on his official Twitter account that he hit his head on a handrail and “cracked my fucking skull.”

Cummings has won his last two fights and was looking at extending his winning streak at this upcoming event against Alves. The UFC has since confirmed that the bout has been removed from the lineup.

You can see his social media post here:

“I’m absolutely fucking devastated right now. This one of the best cuts I’ve ever had and slipped while moving from the tub to the ground and cracked my fucking skull on a handrail. I’ve missed most of my 3 months olds entire life! You disgust me.”

I’m absolutely fucking devastated right now. This one of the best cuts I’ve ever had and slipped while moving from the tub to the ground and cracked my fucking skull on a handrail. I’ve missed most of my 3 months olds entire life! You disgust me — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) January 13, 2018

UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124) is set to take place on Sunday, January 14, 2018, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to the city. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Dooho Choi

Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Paige VanZant

Emil Meek vs. Kamaru Usman

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson

James Krause vs. Alex White

Matt Frevola vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Irene Aldana vs. Talita Bernardo

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

Jessica Eye vs. Kalindra Faria

Guido Cannetti vs. Kyung Ho Kang

J.J. Aldrich vs. Danielle Taylor

Mads Burnell vs. Mike Santiago