UFC Atlantic City Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight (Sat. April 21, 2018) with a great mixed martial arts (MMA) card on tap for fans.

In the main event of the evening, top-ranked lightweights Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza will collide inside the Octagon to determine who will continue to climb the ladder at 155 pounds.

The co-main event will feature a tremendous featherweight match-up between ex-UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and longtime veteran Cub Swanson.

There are plenty more great fights on the New Jersey card; and you can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on who to watch the action here below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Catchweight (157 pounds): Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson

Heavyweight: Justin Willis vs. Chase Sherman

Middleweight: David Branch vs. Thiago Santos

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Brett Johns

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Dan Hooker

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Garcia

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ricky Simon

Welterweight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura