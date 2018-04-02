UFC 223 Countdown: Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC 223 is set to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight will serve as the main event while a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder in a lightweight bout, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout, and Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout.

The UFC has released part of UFC 223 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.

The promotion has only released the countdown footage for the co-main event due to the untimely announcement of Tony Ferguson pulling out of the main event.

You can watch the segment here: