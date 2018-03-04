UFC 222 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Cris Cyborg Tops List

UFC 222 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC 222 took place on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.
Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout served as the headliner while Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout served as the co-main event.
Rounding out this fight bout card was Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout. Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira in a female bantamweight bout.
The full UFC payouts include:
Cris Cyborg: $40,000
Yana Kunitskaya: $30,000
Brian Ortega: $5,000
def. Frankie Edgar: $20,000
Sean O’Malley: $3,500
def. Andre Soukhamthath: $5,000
Andrei Arlovski: $20,000
def. Stefan Struve: $15,000
Ketlen Vieira: $5,000
def. Cat Zingano: $5,000
Mackenzie Dern: $3,500
def. Ashley Yoder: $3,500
Alexander Hernandez: $3,500
def. Beneil Dariush: $10,000
John Dodson: $10,000
def. Pedro Munhoz: $5,000
C.B. Dollaway: $15,000
def. Hector Lombard: $10,000
Zak Ottow: $5,000
def. Mike Pyle: $15,000
Cody Stamann: $3,500
def. Bryan Caraway: $5,000
Jordan Johnson: $3,500
def. Adam Milstead: $3,500