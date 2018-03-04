UFC 222 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Cris Cyborg Tops List

UFC 222 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 222 took place on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET.

Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout served as the headliner while Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out this fight bout card was Sean O’Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout. Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski in a heavyweight bout, and Cat Zingano vs. Ketlen Vieira in a female bantamweight bout.

The full UFC payouts include:

Cris Cyborg: $40,000

Yana Kunitskaya: $30,000



Brian Ortega: $5,000

def. Frankie Edgar: $20,000



Sean O’Malley: $3,500

def. Andre Soukhamthath: $5,000



Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

def. Stefan Struve: $15,000



Ketlen Vieira: $5,000

def. Cat Zingano: $5,000



Mackenzie Dern: $3,500

def. Ashley Yoder: $3,500



Alexander Hernandez: $3,500

def. Beneil Dariush: $10,000



John Dodson: $10,000

def. Pedro Munhoz: $5,000



C.B. Dollaway: $15,000

def. Hector Lombard: $10,000



Zak Ottow: $5,000

def. Mike Pyle: $15,000



Cody Stamann: $3,500

def. Bryan Caraway: $5,000



Jordan Johnson: $3,500

def. Adam Milstead: $3,500