Tyron Woodley Goes Off On ‘Welterwhiners’ Calling For Title Shot

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is tired of hearing fighters calling for a title shot.

Woodley is coming off recent shoulder surgery but is back in the gym training. The champ has stated publicly in the past that he doesn’t think there are any clear contenders in the division right now.

Woodley continues to say that former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is the opponent he wants and that he will tell fighters such as Rafael dos Anjos, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman to wait a little longer.

The welterweight champion is all about wanting to take money fights these days and has got into it publicly with UFC President Dana White.

Woodley took to his official Instagram account to put those who are calling for a title shot on notice by writing the following in the caption of the video.

“These #WelterWhinners don’t really want to see me. Or These Hands! I’m ready to run the roster! @ufc don’t have a fighter sign that can beat me. Sorry guys I’ll be here for a bit. Thanks @tikighosn for the work and hospitality, @hansmolenkamp for being so clutch, @monsterenergy for letting me roar, and @circlekstores for the partnership! #AndFOREVER #TeamMonster#WeOutHere.”

While Woodley is on the sidelines, the promotion is pushing forward with the division and has already made a big fight in the weight class.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will take on Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.