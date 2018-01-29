Twitter Reacts To Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE

Photo Credit: WWE.com

Fans have taken to social media to sound off on Ronda Rousey signing with the WWE.

This has been a deal that has been reported about for months now, and it all came together on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network following the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match.

This contest served as the main event of the show and was won by Asuka.

Following the conclusion of this match, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion walked out to the ring and pointed at the WrestleMania 34 sign, which indicated that she would be working at the event, which is the biggest show of the year for the sports entertainment company.

The end of the show saw her trying to shake Asuka’s hand out of respect for the former WWE NXT women’s champion, but Asuka shoved it away. Rousey shook Stephanie McMahon’s hand at ringside.

After the event went off the air on the WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, it was officially announced that she had signed a full-time deal with the promotion.

See how Twitter reacted to the former UFC champion making the jump from the UFC to the WWE here:

