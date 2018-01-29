Twitter Reacts To Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE

Fans have taken to social media to sound off on Ronda Rousey signing with the WWE.

This has been a deal that has been reported about for months now, and it all came together on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network following the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match.

This contest served as the main event of the show and was won by Asuka.

Following the conclusion of this match, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion walked out to the ring and pointed at the WrestleMania 34 sign, which indicated that she would be working at the event, which is the biggest show of the year for the sports entertainment company.

The end of the show saw her trying to shake Asuka’s hand out of respect for the former WWE NXT women’s champion, but Asuka shoved it away. Rousey shook Stephanie McMahon’s hand at ringside.

After the event went off the air on the WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, it was officially announced that she had signed a full-time deal with the promotion.

See how Twitter reacted to the former UFC champion making the jump from the UFC to the WWE here:

Ronda Rousey probably got a 49 overall on WWE2K yet they let her come out during Asuka's celebration. — Tony Viewtiful (@DoubleAVI) January 29, 2018

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey was a big "Rowdy" Roddy Piper fan as evidenced by the logo she will have in the WWE. pic.twitter.com/9nHPnSdmvK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 29, 2018

Ronda is as happy as I’ve ever seen her. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) January 29, 2018

Ronda rousey is in wwe now!!!!!!!! Please wwe have Ronda vs Charlotte at #Wrestlemania that match would be lit — Targetcat08 (@Targetcat08) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey comes out and steals the spotlight from the entire womens rumble without even wrestling a match.. who did asuka even choose? — Kelvin John Wang (@kevinwa77769101) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey was tired of getting beat up, so she went to the pretend fighting league. — Charter (@realCharter) January 29, 2018

Rousey smiles and leaves the ring to the “Bad Reputation” song. She then shakes Stephanie McMahon’s hand. Lots of smiling. No mean-mugging. She doesn’t speak on the mic. Leaves and point again. Lots of pointing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2018

When you try to make everyone think you're in Brazil but no one really believes you… #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/aASNISP2GB — With Spandex UPROXX (@WithSpandex) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey in WWE now it's lit 😂😂 — trey. (@treyxill) January 29, 2018

The jacket Ronda Rousey is wearing at the @WWE Royal Rumble was Rowdy Roddy Piper's jacket. His son gave it to her beforehand. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 29, 2018

Jay won not one Grammy and Ronda Rousey is joining the WWE… pic.twitter.com/0QaF4xpfuu — Robyn. (@areohbeewhyinn) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey just stole Asuka' s moment…. #RoyalRumble — David Herro (@DavidHerro) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey is going to WWE #Wow — T♡T $ (@Joe_E_Tats) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey went to #WWE because that’s the only place she can still win a match. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/CG9k4k2CwU — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) January 29, 2018

Man, there’s a lot of salty Ronda Rousey haters out there. She put women’s MMA on the map. It was a sideshow before she came along, and now they’re thriving. Let it go. — DarksideNole (@JoshOz76) January 29, 2018

Now let’s get all the Ronda Rousey fangirls to watch WWE 🙄🖕🏽 — Em 🖤 (@EmilyKathleen27) January 29, 2018

Ronda rousey got hit so hard she went to wwe. life crazy — Tony X. (@soIoucity) January 29, 2018

You all have to understand this business is about moments. That right there was a moment. So you give it up and respect it. https://t.co/wqlysyDvej — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey to the WWE? What? 🤔 — Tony Villanacci (@Kris_Kringle77) January 29, 2018