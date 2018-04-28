Spoiler Alert: Colby Covington Ruins Avengers: Infinity War For Fans

UFC welterweight and all around ‘bad boy’ Colby Covington has made more enemies than friends, and his latest social media stunt has made him even more haters.

Covington, who will be fighting former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos for the interim welterweight belt at UFC 225 in June, posted spoilers to the movie ‘The Avengers: Infinity War’ in a self-proclaimed effort to rile up some nerds.

If you haven’t seen the film and don’t want any spoilers, don’t look down!

Gamora, Loki & Vison die. Spiderman turns to dust in Iron Man's arms. Dr Strange, Black Panther, Star Lord, Bucky, Drax & Mantis all turn to dust. You don't get laid. Thanos wins and at #ufc225 so do I. #AvengersInfinityWar #Avengers #InfinityWar #NFLDraft #MyHatersAreAllVirgins — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 26, 2018

Covington’s subtweets are awash with many an angry Avengers fans. Now your average non-MMA fan knows who Colby Covington is, and for the worst kind of reasons.

Covington has been making a name for himself in the UFC with his abrasive form of trash talk. Coupled with a career-defining win against Demian Maia in his last outing, Covington’s platform for talking trash has gained new dimensions.

‘The Avengers’ was released on Thursday night, and Covington was there the next day posting spoilers to ruin it for everyone.

How do you feel about Covington’s brand of self-promotion?