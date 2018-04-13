Ronda Rousey’s Mother Reveals Advice That Helped Her To Leave UFC

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey appears to have closed the door on her pro-MMA career.

Now, she’s in the sports entertainment business and is learning to make the transition from the Octagon to the ring.

Rousey has been out of the fight game for two years after suffering devastating losses in her last two bouts under the UFC banner.

She was dethroned of UFC gold by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 as Holm knocked her out with a head kick in devastating style.

Then, she suffered a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Rousey’s mother, Dr. AnnMaria De Mars, told Submission Radio that she offered some motherly advice.

“I’ve told her that, and I tell all my girls that, and I tell graduate students that I teach that you don’t owe anybody else your life, and you don’t live your life by other people’s expectations,” De Mars said (trancript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “So, I think it’s really great that she’s doing what she’s happy about doing now. And, yes, I think it’s the right thing in life to try help other people and make the world a little bit better when you can. “But if you get to the point where you’re not, I just think too many people get out of bed, and they’re not excited to face the day, and it doesn’t have to be like that. And so, if you don’t feel like that, you should change.” “I think everybody needs to know when to go,” De Mars said. “And when you’re in a sport – and I say this for anybody, not just Ronda or UFC or judo or whatever – but when you’re in a sport and when the tournament’s over the biggest thing is relief that you didn’t lose or relief that it’s over – that’s the time to go. You know? “You should be going into an event and be excited to be there. ‘This is so great, I get to beat people up, and they’re not gonna arrest me.’ You should feel great about being in it and not just it being over and, ‘Oh my god, nothing bad happened.’ So I think she’s really enjoying the journey, and I’m really happy.”

Rousey and Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night (April 8th, 2018) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network. This marked Rousey’s in-ring debut.