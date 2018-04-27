Bantamweight Prospect Continues To Call Out Dominick Cruz For Summer Showdown

One UFC bantamweight prospect is calling out former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz.

Cruz is ready to get back inside of the Octagon after suffering his first loss in over eight years at UFC 207 by losing the title to Cody Garbrandt in a highly-entertaining affair.

If you recall, the former champion was expected to return to action last December.

However, that was not meant to be as he was forced out of a UFC 219 showdown with Jimmie Rivera due to a broken arm.

That prospect is Aljamain Sterling, who had an impressive performance in his latest bout under the UFC banner inside the Octagon.

Sterling recently took to his official Twitter account to make it clear that he’ll be back in the Octagon sooner than later and has a certain opponent in mind for his next bout.

Sterling is fresh off a unanimous decision against former Cage Warriors and Titan Fighting Championships bantamweight champion Brett Johns at last weekend’s (Saturday, April 21, 2018) UFC Atlantic City event at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The bout aired on FOX Sports 1 as part of the prelims.

Sterling has now gone 3-3 after a 12-0 start to his pro-MMA career. If you recall, following his latest win, he called out Cruz.

In that recent Twitter post, the prospect wrote the following: