Report: UFC on FOX 26 Brings In Low Ratings

Although it was a solid and entertaining fight card, UFC on FOX 26, which took place last night (Dec. 16, 2017) live on FOX from Winnipeg, Canada, didn’t perform too well in terms of ratings.

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, the show did just 1.78 million viewers, while totaling a .6 rating in the 18-49 demographic on the fast nationals. These numbers are the worst ever for the UFC’s annual December show on FOX, and the third lowest ever for an event on FOX.

To put the numbers into context, last year’s UFC on FOX December show brought in a whopping 2.69 million viewers.

In the main event of UFC on FOX 26, former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos dominated ex-welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a five-round affair. In the co-main event, late replacement opponent Josh Emmett stunned Ricardo Lamas with a brutal first-round knockout.

Also on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio outpointed Mike Perry in an entertaining fight, and former light heavyweight title challenger Glover Teixeira scored a first-round stoppage victory over Misha Cirkunov.

Are you surprised the event drew such low numbers?