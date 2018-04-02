Report: Max Holloway Tied For ‘Biggest Weight Cut’ Nutritionist Has Ever Seen

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway may usually fight at 145 pounds, but his nutritionist says he’s still cutting a massive amount of weight to make the lightweight limit less than a week away from UFC 223.

George Lockhart, who’s working with both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Holloway to make weight for this Saturday’s main event from Brooklyn, revealed via Bloody Elbow that Holloway’s current weight makes him tied with the biggest weight cut Lockhart has ever done:

“I saw [Max’s manager Brian Butler’s] number show up on my phone, and he was like, “Hey man, do you think you can get Max down to 155?” and he gave me his weight. I was like, “Uhhh, give me a sec.” I had to call Tyler Minton [who is part of the Lockhart & Leith team], who worked with Max for his last fight, and we were running numbers back and forth, and seeing where he previously was fight week. Then I had to talk to Max and ask him what he had been eating, if he had been training. God’s honest truth, I was hoping he was eating crap, because if he was eating crap and we cleaned it up, we could drop some weight really quick, but the kid has been eating decently. I found out his body fat percentage and worked out how much water he had to lose. This is literally tied with the biggest cut I’ve ever done. It’s the exact same number as the biggest cut that I’ve ever done in my life.“

Holloway is actually cutting 10 less pounds than he usually does when he meets the featherweight limit. Obviously, he didn’t have time to properly prepare for the out, as Nurmagomedov’s original opponent Tony Ferguson pulled out just six days from fight night.

Will this massive weight cut hurt Holloway’s chances on Saturday? Or does this mean he will be bigger than folks expected him to be come fight night?