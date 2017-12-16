Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Robbie Lawler Full Fight Video Highlights

A potential welterweight title shot was on the line when former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos squared off with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., December 16, 2017) UFC on FOX 26 from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada.

It promised to be a grueling affair, and indeed the in-cage action delivered on that promise when dos Anjos and Lawler threw down in a hard-fought, five-round affair that featured a ton of action from both sides. Lawler threw his trademark power shots from early and often, and fought through at least one leg injury that appeared to badly hinder his ability to move.

But in the end, it was dos Anjos’ well-rounded assault of well-timed leg kicks, punching combinations, clinch work, and effective takedowns that scored him a clear unanimous decision win over “Ruthless” and perhaps the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley when he returns from shoulder surgery. He’d certainly be deserving after three straight victories at 170 pounds after leaving the draining weight cut to 155 pounds behind.

Watch the video highlights of “RDA’s” latest victory here: