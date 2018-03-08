Quote: Kevin Lee Laid An Egg Against Tony Ferguson

There is one lightweight contender that has criticized Kevin Lee’s most recent performance inside the Octagon under the UFC banner.

That figher is Michael Chiesa, who would have most likely been the opponent to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 223.

However, that was not to be as Chiesa lost to Lee by submission.

This leads us to the UFC booking Lee vs. Tony Ferguson at the UFC 216 PPV (pay-per-view) event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lee initially missed weight for his interim lightweight title bout against Ferguson, which served as the main event of the show.

Lee came in one pound over the 155-pound limit and had to cut the last pound and had one hour to do it. He was able to do so despite him battling a staph infection.

After the situation, Lee went on record by admitting that the entire process was among his worst ever and “damn near killed” him.

Ferguson would go onto win that fight. Chiesa recently did an interview with Submission Radio and during the episode, he went on record by stating that he would have beaten Ferguson at UFC 216.

“I would have beat Tony,” Chiesa told Submission Radio (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “I match up great against both guys. So yeah, it was a bummer to see Kevin go out there and lay an egg against Tony cause I would have won that fight, and I’m a firm believer in that. Some people might call me crazy, but I think it’s just logical, especially in my world.”

Chiesa is now slated to take on former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 223 while Ferguson will fight Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the main event of that same show.

UFC 223 is set to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.