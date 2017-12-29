Quote: Holly Holm Will Be The GOAT If She Beats Cyborg

We are now just one day away from UFC 219, which is set to take place tomorrow night (Dec. 30, 2017) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, arguably the biggest fight in the history of women’s MMA will take place, as featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is set to put her title on the line against ex-bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm.

Cyborg hasn’t lost since her debut in 2005, and it’s safe to say that Holm represents the toughest test of her career. In fact, given her past accomplishments, UFC President Dana White feels as if Holm should be considered the greatest female fighter of all time if she beats Cyborg:

“This is the biggest fight of her career,” White said on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “This is the true test for Cris Cyborg. If you look at Holly Holm: 13-time world boxing champion, multiple time kickboxing champion, beat Ronda Rousey and won the UFC title. Now Holm is moving up to 145 pounds and she’s actually a real 145-pounder – she’s tall, she’s big, she’s thick. “[And] if Holly Holm wins this weekend, how can you argue that she’s not the greatest fighter of all time – female fighter?”

Of course, however, this is also a big fight for Cyborg, who has often had trouble finding top level competition willing to step into the cage with her.

If she comes out on top, she too could be considered the best to ever do it in women’s MMA:

“For Cris Cyborg, to win this fight, obviously it’s a big fight for her,” White said. “I think Holly Holm is her first real, true test. As far as the fight goes, Cyborg is a very aggressive fighter, knockout puncher, likes to move forward, aggressive and Holly Holm is a counterpuncher. She’s a great counterpuncher, and I actually expect this to be a great fight.”

Who do you expect to take hom UFC gold tomorrow night?