Poll: Is The Korean Zombie Already A Title Contender?

Former UFC title challenger Chan Sung Jung made a shocking return to the octagon last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2017), blasting Dennis Bermudez with a vicious uppercut to secure an emphatic KO in the main event of UFC Fight Night 104 from Houston.

Although “The Korean Zombie” certainly ate some big shots from “The Menace” in the opening minutes of the bout, the fact that he was able to finish a perennial contender after three-and-a-half long years away from the top levels of MMA obviously speaks volumes about his dedication to the sport and his preparation for the return bout.

After knocking out the No. 9-ranked contender, the sky could be the limit for TKZ in the entertaining UFC 145-pound arena, even if he already has an injury TKO loss to current champion Jose Aldo (which came in his last fight back in 2013). With interim champion Max Holloway currently on the mend and supposedly heading for a title unification bout with Aldo, could The Korean Zombie already be next in line for a title shot?

Cast your vote and be heard!