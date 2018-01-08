Pic: Mark Hunt Is Surprisingly Svelte Heading Into UFC Return

Fan favorite UFC slugger Mark Hunt was largely at odds with his employer throughout the majority of 2017, but “The Super Samoan” will nevertheless make his octagon return when he faces prospect Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of February 10’s UFC221 from Perth, Australia.

It’s a dangerous fight for the longtime veteran Hunt, who’s coming off of an impressive fourth-round stoppage of Derrick Lewis in Auckland, New Zealand last June. Still embroiled in a messy lawsuit against the UFC, Brock Lesnar, and Dana White about his UFC 200 loss to Lesnar, Hunt has quietly racked up a 3-1(1) record in his last five UFC bouts and still remains in some semblance of contention in the shallow heavyweight landscape.

And apparently he knows it, as a photo of Hunt recently surfaced from UFC on BT Sport that featured “The Super Samoan” looking incredibly in-shape and svelte for the normally hefty brawler. Check it out right here:

Mark Hunt looks in good nick ahead of his fight with Curtis Blaydes at #UFC221 💪 pic.twitter.com/Q7DpVMo9vT — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 8, 2018

Hunt will have his work cut out for him, who has won all of his UFC bouts except his octagon debut against currently rising title contender Francis Ngannou. A TKO win over Adam Milstead was overturned to a no contest after Blaydes tested positive for marijuana.

Regardless, Hunt is back and looks to be taking “Razor” very seriously.

Will it be enough to send another potential rising star packing?