Photo: Holly Holm Shows Off Aftermath Of Her Fight With Cris Cyborg

Despite the fact that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm didn’t capture the UFC women’s featherweight title from Cris Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219, she didn’t leave the octagon unscathed.

As seen in the fight, which took place on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on pay-per-view, Holm suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cyborg.

By looking at the stats, she took 118 significant strikes in the five-round bout, which will understandable result in some damage.

Now, a photo has surfaced online showing off the damage. It should be noted that Holm’s manager, Lenny Fresquez, told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that his client was checked out at the hospital post-fight.

He added that the former UFC champion did not sustain any serious injuries. Despite the fact that the damage is bad to her face, it didn’t stop her from smiling, which is a good thing.

Longtime UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer shared the following photo on his official Instagram account:

“@HollyHolm is a true Warrior both in “Victory & Defeat”… Words cannot describe my respect & fandom for her… I feel so honored to call her my friend. She is a true example of “To Be Great Is To Be Humble” 🙏 #UFC.”

As a result of her loss to Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm fell to 1-4 since her legendary knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015.

She did not speak to the media post-fight.