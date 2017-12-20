Nate Diaz To UFC: Ask Nicely, Motherf***ers’

Nate Diaz hasn’t competed since suffering a majority decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 last August, and no signs point to him returning to the Octagon anytime soon.

Recently, there were rumors indicating that he could be taking on welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at Dec. 30’s UFC 219, but that fight never came to fruition. And now, Diaz has made it clear that his next fight will take place on his terms:

“I’m not fighting because I am a fighter. You’re fighting because someone’s telling you to fight,” Diaz said on a recent edition of Outside the Box. “I’ll fight whenever the f**k I wanna fight. That’s because I’m a G, n**ga, I’m a fighter myself. I ain’t trying to do what nobody says, I’ll do what I say. And I will fight when I’m approached respectably.” “I don’t need to fight nobody,” Diaz continued. “I’ll fight anybody, but I don’t need to fight anybody. And the fighters are like, ‘He’s not a fighter,’ I’m like, it sounds like you’re being manipulated into trying to manipulate me into getting into a fight. Guess what? You work for somebody; I work for me. Who’s the fighter now, motherf**er?”

The Stockton native also made it clear that he’d not only like to be respected during contract negotiations, but that he’ll need to be presented with a ‘big deal’ to return to the Octagon:

“Ask nicely, motherf**ers. Ask nicely,” Diaz said. “I’m talking about the organization, the fighters. And make it a big deal, because I’m not trying to just sign a contract just because it’s a good idea for you guys.”

Although it’s still unclear whether or not he’ll ever fight again, a trilogy bout with McGregor would be the most logical option if Diaz did indeed want to compete again, and he claims that there have been talks regarding the fight:

“Time will tell. I don’t know right now,” Diaz said. “There’s talk. They (the UFC) call me, we talk about things, but I think what’s happening is they want me to ask, and beg, and I don’t need nothing from nobody. I don’t need nothing from anybody.”

Do you expect Diaz to fight again?