Video: Jose Aldo Breaks Down During Emotional UFC 218 Weigh-In

For many years now, there have been calls for longtime former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo to move up to the lightweight division.

And all the people saying that could have a strong case to make after what transpired today.

It’s long known that Aldo cuts a lot of weight to make the divisional 145-pound title fight limit, but the Rio native had never missed in a long streak of championship fights. Aldo will get an unexpected chance to immediately rematch current champion Max Holloway in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., December 2, 2017) UFC 218 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan after “Blessed” finished him in their first meeting back at UFC 212.

During today’s early weigh-ins, Aldo got onto the scale and made weight for his rematch with Holloway, but appeared to be extremely emotional due to another close call when he came in overweight with his shorts on and had to use the towel, which was simply the latest in a long line of weight-cutting issues in the UFC throughout the year.

Check it out courtesy of MMA Fighting here: