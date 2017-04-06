UFC 210: Daniel Cormier & Anthony Johnson Open Workouts

Following a late change of plans when their scheduled rematch was forced out of the UFC 206 main event last December, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and op contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will finally rematch for the gold in the main event of this Saturday night’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The odds are razor-thin in this one, with ‘Rumble’ actually rating a small favorite at most sports books; a somewhat surprising fact based on the sheer dominance with which Cormier handled him in their first match-up at 2015’s UFC 187 after getting dropped by a huge right hand early on. ‘Rumble’ has been on arguably the most torrid three-fight stretch of his career since, knocking out top contenders Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, and Jimi Manuwa in rapid succession while “DC” has been on the sidelines nursing multiple leg injuries as he remains without an official title defense since October 2015.

The fight promises to be a close one where the fighter who can implement his polar opposite gameplan first will most likely win. Cormier and Johnson appeared in front of fans and media at today’s (Thurs., April 6, 2016) UFC 210 open workout sessions. Watch their full open workouts courtesy of MMA Fighting below and see if you can notice any slight edge each fighter may have on the other: