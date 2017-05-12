Watch The UFC’s Summer Kickoff Press Conference Live at 5:30 PM EST

After an extremely lackluster start to the year, it’s become harrowingly clear that the UFC needs a proverbial shot in the arm now more than it ever has.

The promotion will hope to regain some much-needed momentum with their Summer Kickoff Press Conference prior to tomorrow’s (Sat., May 13, 2017) UFC 211 from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Reportedly scheduled for the event are light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon Jones, and speculation has suggested the UFC will announce their latest attempt to schedule a rematch between the two arch rivals for July 29’s UFC 214. Watch all of the action unfold starting at 5:30 p.m. EST here: