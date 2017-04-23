Highlights: Mike Perry Floors Jake Ellenberger With Insane Elbow Knockout

Rising UFC welterweight contender “Platinum” Mike Perry saw his momentum, which included nine straight knockouts to begin his career, halted when he lost a unanimous decision to Alan Jouban last year.

So Perry was looking to make a statement when he squared off with longtime veteran Jake Ellenberger in the biggest fight of his MMA career to start the main card of last night’s (Sat., April 22, 2017) UFC Fight Night 108 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

And after some serious adversity early where “The Juggernaut” landed some big punches, kicks, and a few takedowns, “Platinum” did just that in thunderous fashion. After rocking Ellenberger with a huge left hand, Perry absolutely decimated him with a second-round standing elbow that left “The Juggernaut” flattened on the mat for several minutes as Perry did a spinning break dancing celebration in the center of the octagon.

It was a clear “Knockout of the Year” contender as one of the most vicious elbow knockouts we’ve ever seen in mixed martial arts. Watch the full fight video highlights of “Platinum’s” amazing comeback victory right here: