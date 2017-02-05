Chan Sung Jung vs. Dennis Bermudez Full Fight Video Highlights

After a lengthy three-and-a-half year sit on the sidelines due to military duty, former UFC featherweight title contender Chan Sung Jung made an astonishing return to the octagon by knocking out Dennis Bermudez in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., Feb. 4, 2017) UFC Fight Night 104 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

“The Korean Zombie” was rocked by some big punches from “The Menace” early, but true to his undead namesake, Jung was able to walk through them and capitalize with a picture-perfect uppercut for an absolutely thunderous return.

With the win, he should instantly vault back into title contention in what is shaping up to be an interesting year for the 145-pound division – if the title ever gets defended.

For now, check out the full fight video highlights of “The Korean Zombie’s” jaw-dropping comeback win right here: