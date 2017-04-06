Alexander Gustafsson Blasts Coach With Spinning Kick

Former two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson’s training camp to fight Glover Teixeira in the main event of May 28’s UFC Fight Night 109 from Stockholm, Sweden, is in full swing.

So much so, apparently, that “The Mauler” accidentally nailed his Coach Andreas in the face with a massive wheel kick during a recent training session.

After the kick found a home on the coach’s chin, he shrugged it off and urged his top-ranked fighter to continue training, much to the surprise of the onlookers. Check it out via Gustafsson’s Facebook page right here: