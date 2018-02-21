Michael Bisping Scoffs At Derek Brunson’s ‘Bout Agreement’

Last night, No. 7-ranked UFC middleweight Derek Brunson posted a photo online of a supposed bout agreement he had to fight retiring former middleweight champion Michael Bisping in “The Count’s” final fight.

Tonight, Bisping shot down Brunson’s aim emphatically on the most recent episode of UFC Tonight, noting that he has not signed any such agreement and would be aiming a bit higher than the North Carolina native (quote via MMA Mania):

“Photoshop is a fantastic thing. I have not been offered a fight with ‘Derelict’ Brunson. I think he is still a shadow of his former self after getting knocked out against ‘Jacare’ recently. Derek, you’re a good guy. You’re making moves, but I’ve got bigger fish to fry. I don’t even know whose bout agreement that is. Derek, good try.”

Michael @Bisping addresses @DerekBrunson's call out for a fight, including that signed bout agreement! https://t.co/AuqEV2y22q — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 22, 2018

“The Count” has a good point in that Brunson was recently knocked out by Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in his last bout at January’s UFC on FOX 27, but Bisping himself was finished in two fights in less than a month after Georges St-Pierre submitted him at UFC 217 and Kelvin Gastelum floored him only three weeks later in Shanghai, leaving him with a possibly lengthy recovery time for his final bout.

There were whispers of him fighting Rashad Evans or Vitor Belfort at March 17’s UFC London, and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida also called him out following his decision win over Eryk Anders on February 3 in Brazil.

It seems Bisping is aiming even higher than that for his final bout and it may be quite some time before we find out just whom will send him off into the sunset.

It just won’t be Brunson, however.