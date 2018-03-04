Invicta Champ Challenges Cris Cyborg After UFC 222

Last summer, Cris Cyborg was briefly scheduled to defend her 145-pound title against Invicta featherweight champ Megan Anderson, but Anderson was forced to withdraw due to personal reasons.

Cyborg then on went on to successfully defend her title against Tonya Evinger and Holly Holm before meeting Yana Kunitskaya in the main event of last night’s (March 3, 2018) UFC 222 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite taking the fight on short notice, Cyborg showed up in peak form, scoring a dominant first-round TKO victory.

And now, Anderson is finally hoping to get a crack at the Brazilian slugger:

Congrats Cris on your win tonight 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@ufc Can we do this now??? Featherweight vs. Featherweight?? #ufc222 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) March 4, 2018

While the fight certainly makes sense, the UFC has appeared interested in booking a super fight between Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. That matchup is certainly an intriguing one as well, and it could take place at UFC 224 in May in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Who would you like to see Cyborg fight next?