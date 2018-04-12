Max Holloway Gives Timeframe For UFC Return

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has his sights set on his UFC return.

He was scheduled to make his next title defense against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 but had to put out due to injury.

If you recall, this bout was originally scheduled for the UFC 218 pay-per-view event. However, Edgar was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a broken orbital bone in training.

This led to Holloway fighting Jose Aldo in a rematch, which saw Holloway successfully retain his title with a grisly third-round TKO.

Then Max Holloway was supposed to be the savior of the upcoming UFC 223 pay-per-view event once Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, which was the original main event for the lightweight title, was scrapped after Ferguson pulled out with an injury.

Holloway told Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour that he hopes the promotion goes through with booking him against Brian Ortega next.